Homicide Victim’s Sister Calls For Swift Justice – St. Lucia Times

The sister of a man who died after a stabbing incident at the Gros Islet bus stand in Castries on Monday has called for swift justice, telling reporters she hopes the killer would not be back on the streets within a few weeks.

Bus drivers said the deceased, Chessie Sealy, 30, assisted them as a ‘Board Man,’ registering the order in which buses arrived at the bus stand to facilitate orderly boarding.

He also washed buses on the stand.

According to reports, an altercation involving Sealy and a Gros Islet bus driver over the boarding procedure led to the fatal stabbing.

The driver was in police custody.

Sealy’s sister said she learned the tragedy could have been avoided.

“They could have said ‘Hey, Chessie, watch your back,’ because the man go in his vehicle. More than ten drivers see the man go in his vehicle and come back with a weapon to stab Chessie. So why nobody didn’t say anything? They allow it to happen. But still, it’s nobody’s fault. I not blaming anybody,” the sister stated.

“I hope the police don’t disappoint us and let us feel they’re going to fail us another time again and we get the justice that we need for my brother,” the sister said.

She said she did not want to see the killer back on the road either in two weeks or a week from now.

The sister also acknowledged that her brother had his flaws.

“There will be some things that people will hear now that he die and you know, that’s things that will come up,” she said.

Nevertheless, the sister pointed out that Chessie had a family and she would miss her brother.

She said he met his death for merely writing a vehicle number in the wrong place.

In addition, the sister asserted that unbiased bus drivers would admit that the alleged killer ‘had a lot of rage’.

“You cannot speak to that man. A passenger couldn’t even say a wrong word to that driver,” she told reporters.

Headline photo: Chessie Sealy – Deceased

