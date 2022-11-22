Homicide #63 – Nurse Shot Dead At Goodlands – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia recorded its 63rd homicide on Tuesday when a nurse, identified as Keziah Wilson succumbed after being shot at Goodlands.

The incident occurred some time before 9:00 am.

According to the police, the 38-year-old Goodlands resident sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

At the OKEU Hospital, a medical practitioner pronounced her dead.

The police have appealed to anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting to contact the Major Crime Unit at 456-3754 or the Crime Hotline at 555, for anonymous reporting.,

News of the death of Nurse Wilson has sent shockwaves through the nursing community.

And in a statement, Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) EMS Officer Fernando James, expressed condolences to the deceased’s family, her friends, and the nursing fraternity.

James described Wilson’s death as ‘the loss of one of our own’ who had died due to ‘gruesome gun violence.’

