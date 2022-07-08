Home Care Staff Upgrade Their Skills – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Senior and supervisory staff assigned to the Home Care Program of the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund are now better equipped to deliver on critical aspects of the Program.

This initiative emanates from the Ministry of Equity’s continuous improvement drive

for improved service delivery.

The training has enabled participants to improve their skillset and has also assisted them to better understand and appreciate their roles as Senior Home Care Givers and Supervisors.

Key areas of focus included, but not limited to: Needs of Clients and how to respond to those needs; monitoring and assessment of caregivers’ performance; effective supervision; keeping caregivers motivated, and building and managing relationship between staff and clients.

The latest capacity building workshop, which was held for five (5) days during the month of June 2022, formed part of a continuous training program that seeks to enhance the competencies of those integrally involved in the delivery of the Home Care Service, with the ultimate aim of quality service delivery.

“It was an informative workshop, with tutors focusing on the core skillset needed to execute our duties professionally,” remarked Home Care Regional Supervisor Jenel Felicien.

Similar sentiments were expressed by colleague Tamara St. Aimee who oversees the Vieux Fort Northern Region of the Program – “The workshop has given me the confidence and ability to be an effective supervisor. It equipped me with skills to cope with various situations, evaluate human behavior, and build on self-esteem and self-respect which in my view are genuine accomplishments.”

The training, hosted during the month of June, and financed via the Saint Lucia Social Development Fund (SSDF), culminates with a Certificate Handing Over Ceremony on Wednesday 6th July, 2022 at the National Skills Development Centre (NSDC).

Source: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice & Empowerment

