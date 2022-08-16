Home Affairs Minister Pays Official Visit To Police Marine Unit – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte in her continued quest to ensure she assesses first – hand the conditions of work of law enforcement officers paid an official visit to the Marine Unit compound at Vigie, Castries on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The entourage that accompanied the Minister comprised of the Commissioner of Police Mr. Milton Desir and the Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs Dr. Elizabeth Bailey among other officials.

The touring party was led by Commander of the Marine Unit Mr. Kentry Frederick.

Whilst visiting the compound, Minister Albert – Poyotte was briefed on areas whichrequired immediate attention, long term challenges and recommendations as well asfuture plans for the expansion of the Marine Unit.

The Home Affairs Minister thanked the seamen for their reliable and excellent service to the nation despite some obvious challenges.

The Minister advised that the most immediate of their needs ought to be urgently addressed through the relevant channels of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

She also indicated however that more cash intensive endeavors would be escalated to the Minister for National Security who is also the Minister for Finance, Prime Minister Honourable Philip J. Pierre for further deliberations on the way forward.

Minister Albert-Poyotte however, provided reassurances that the prime minister remainsunwavering in his personal commitment to bring meaningful relief to national security agencies such as the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force despite the constraints of resources at this time.

