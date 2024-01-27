Holistic Transformation Planned For Anse La Raye – St. Lucia Times

by Neval Auguste

The Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and the Youth Economy, and Member of Parliament for Anse La Raye/Canaries, Hon Wayne Girard, recently highlighted the government’s commitment to prioritizing infrastructural development in 2024.

Beyond traditional road projects, the minister emphasized a comprehensive approach that extends to various facets of development.

“This year the Prime Minister has indicated that our priority is infrastructure,” he said. “This doesn’t simply mean roads—schools, the airport and the port are also included. When we came into government the debt to GDP ratio was 101 percent so I think the prime minister has done a very sterling job to get us to where we are at the moment, and I have every confidence he will encourage us and will support us in delivering the commitments made to the people of Saint Lucia.”

Minister Girard expressed the government’s dedication to uplifting communities, and highlighted the constituency of Anse La Raye/Canaries.

He outlined plans to address various aspects of development, ensuring a holistic transformation that benefits the residents of Anse La Raye/ Canaries.

“As you would have noticed, there was a demolition of some of the houses in order to create the bypass for the construction of the new bridge. So that went on very smoothly. We took some time to get to the point because we wanted to make sure that we relocated the affected residents properly. I would like to also update you on the installation of the sewer treatment system. I would like to remind my constituents that is only last week that the prime minister approved the funds to put in the sewer treatment system.”

Speaking specifically about developments within his own constituency, Hon. Wayne Girard outlined a vision for Anse La Raye that goes beyond mere physical changes.

He spoke passionately about ongoing efforts to focus not only on the aesthetics but also on creating a sense of security for its residents and visitors alike especially—as Anse La Raye prepares to revive Fish Fridays.

SOURCE: Government Information Service