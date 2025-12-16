Local News
Holiday waste collection changes residents should note
16 December 2025
the slswma reminds residents that there will be no waste collection on thursday, december 25, 2025 (christmas day) and thursday, january 1, 2026 (new year's day). residents with thursday collection are advised to refer to the official amended schedule and place waste out on the preceding wednesday (dec 24 and dec 31).
