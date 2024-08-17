Historic U23 cricket series bowls off

The Saint Lucia National Cricket Association has released the names of the cricketers selected to represent the island starting this weekend in the Under-23 Cricket Series against the Commonwealth of Dominica at Mindoo Philip Park. The format of the inaugural tournament will be a three-day match to be played August 17-19, followed by two 50-over matches on Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22.

The 50-Over squad is led by former West Indies Under-19 captain Ackeem Auguste, with his West Indies predecessor Kimani Melius as vice-captain.

The group also includes Bolton Sayers, Noelle Leo, Stephen Abraham, Keon Gaston, Tyrel Chicot, Royce Paul, Lee John, Isiah Jones, Simeon Gerson, Zaire Antoine, Josan James, Shawnil Edward, Davin Forde, and Jayden Elibox.

Conversely, Melius leads the three-day squad, with Auguste as his deputy. There is a high level of duplications, with Sayers, Leo, Abraham, Gaston, Chicot, Paul, John, Jones, Gerson, Antoine, Edward, and Elibox all included in both teams.

The three-day squad, however, also includes Amari Venner, Kensley Paul, Aaron Joseph, and Sky Lafeuille. Josan James and Davin Forde are only in the limited-overs team.

Chairman of the Selection Committee, Craig Emmanuel thinks highly of the Under-23 Cricket Series. “It is a very, very important pillar in terms of development of our young cricketers,” he opined. “It also gives an opportunity to the players who might not have made the cut for senior national representation.

“Now, giving them the chance to somewhat make a case for themselves in the Under-23 series, that would somewhat bolster their chances come the next round of senior national representation. I think the Under-23 Series serves pretty much as a two-fold venture, somewhat to give the selectors an opportunity to create and perhaps see the landscape in terms of player resources that they have at their disposal, and not just what they have in front of them.

“It gives somewhat, might I say the players who seem to have fallen into a lull after graduating from Under-19 cricket… it gives them a bit of a second honeymoon in terms of finding themselves once more and making a stronger and perhaps better case for national representation, senior representation when that thing comes around.”

Both squads will be coached by former Saint Lucia, Windward Islands, and West Indies ‘A’ middle-order batsman, John Eugene. Taking up the assistant coach is former Windward Islands player Dalton Polius.