Historic triple ton sets up massive Saint Lucia win

Following a historic triple hundred by former West Indies Under-19 cricket captain Ackeem Auguste, Dominica gave up the ghost in the second innings of their three-day Under-23 Bilateral Series match against Saint Lucia. The visitors succumbed to 124 all out in 37.1 overs, losing by an innings and 10 runs at the Mindoo Phillip Park in Castries.

Sky LaFeuille started the slide when he removed Malakai Xavier for a duck, and then trapped skipper Stephan Pascal for 13 to leave Dominica 28-2. Wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals, 3-41, 4-55, 5-73, 6-94, 7-95, 8-104, and 9-123.

The wickets were shared evenly. Jayden Elibox took 3-11, Sky LaFeuille grabbed 2-10, Lee John 2-11, Keon Gaston 2-32, and Royce Paul 1-7, with 11 extras delivered.

J Joseph top-scored with 40, J Vidal made 17, Pascal and J Alexander contributed 17 apiece, and C LeBlanc 11 as the only scores of note in a disappointing second-innings batting display.

Earlier, Saint Lucia resumed on 313-7 with Auguste 191 not out, and Lee John 16 not out. Auguste was the ninth wicket to fall with the total on 474. His knock of 308 contained 23 fours and 18 sixes in 404 minutes off 257 balls with a strike rate of 119.84.

Royce Paul (47 not out) and Sky LaFeuille five) took the score to 488 all out.

Kyron Phillip bowled his heart out for his team, finishing with figures of 4-106 in 24.4 overs, including three maidens. Doctrove, J Alexander, Leblanc, Xavier, and D Alexander each took one.