Historic triple ton sets up massive Saint Lucia win

Following a historic triple hundred by former West Indies Under-19 cricket captain Ackeem Auguste, Dominica gave up the ghost in the second innings of their three-day Under-23 Bilateral Series match against Saint Lucia. The visitors succumbed to 124 all out in 37.1 overs, losing by an innings and 10 runs at the Mindoo Phillip Park in Castries.
Sky LaFeuille started the slide when he removed Malakai Xavier for a duck, and then trapped skipper Stephan Pascal for 13 to leave Dominica 28-2. Wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals, 3-41, 4-55, 5-73, 6-94, 7-95, 8-104, and 9-123.
The wickets were shared evenly. Jayden Elibox took 3-11, Sky LaFeuille grabbed 2-10, Lee John 2-11, Keon Gaston 2-32, and Royce Paul 1-7, with 11 extras delivered.
J Joseph top-scored with 40, J Vidal made 17, Pascal and J Alexander contributed 17 apiece, and C LeBlanc 11 as the only scores of note in a disappointing second-innings batting display.
Earlier, Saint Lucia resumed on 313-7 with Auguste 191 not out, and Lee John 16 not out. Auguste was the ninth wicket to fall with the total on 474. His knock of 308 contained 23 fours and 18 sixes in 404 minutes off 257 balls with a strike rate of 119.84.
Royce Paul (47 not out) and Sky LaFeuille five) took the score to 488 all out.
Kyron Phillip bowled his heart out for his team, finishing with figures of 4-106 in 24.4 overs, including three maidens. Doctrove, J Alexander, Leblanc, Xavier, and D Alexander each took one.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.