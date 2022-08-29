‘His Children Will Miss Him!’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The mother of a man who succumbed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday in Roseau has described the deceased, Kelvin Polius, as a caring father to his two children.

“He was always checking on his children. His children will miss him a lot,” Elizabeth Polius recalled.

The mother disclosed that Kelvin’s half-sister had said that the deceased indicated he was going to Roseau for some chicken and fries.

Emergency responders said fire service headquarters in Castries and the Babonneau fire station had responded after a multiple-shooting report at Roseau early on Sunday morning.

The responders disclosed that they found law enforcement officers at the scene and a thirty-five-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the head and face.

He later succumbed.

In addition, there was a 29-year-old man who had sustained gunshot wounds to the shoulder and back.

An ambulance transported him in stable condition to the OKEU Hospital,

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) said Sunday’s shooting in Roseau occurred around 1:10 am.

Headline photo: Kelvin Polius – deceased

