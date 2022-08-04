Hippolyte To Visit Local Businesses – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Honourable Emma Hippolyte, Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs, will along with a contingent of Management and Technical staff pay a visit to Businesses within the north of the island.

This will be the first in a series of planned interventions with various Private sector leaders,entrepreneurs and industrial strongholds and forms part of the Ministry’s more proactive approach towards Private Sector development.

Through these visits, the Honourable Minister and her team will have a first-hand view of business operations and will profit the opportunity to discuss ongoing challenges, obstacles or opportunities impacting growth in our commercial and industrial sectors.

The Minister’s team will also discuss current interventions by the Ministry of Commerce including the ongoing review of the Fiscal Incentives regime, the resurgence of the Love Saint Lucia Campaign and efforts towards directing more of Government Procurement towards local suppliers.

Similar visits are planned for businesses in the north and south of Saint Lucia, while other private sector engagements are underway including quarterly consultations with private sector associations, and public sector outreach within rural communities through the Community Business Forum initiative.

Source: Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs

