Hippolyte Praises Response Of Soufriere Residents After Attack On Visitors – St. Lucia Times News

Soufriere MP Emma Hippolyte has praised the response of Soufriere residents to an attack in their community on four British visitors on March 7.

“I want to take this moment to thank the community of Soufriere for responding and cooperating with the police and providing the information they have provided and have actually caused the police to apprehend the perpetrators,” Hippolyte told reporters on Monday.

The MP acknowledged the need for continuous work with residents.

And in this regard, she disclosed that she had a meeting with the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) and planned to meet with the police to “map out a plan for inclusion” to minimise or eliminate the current challenges.

Hippolyte said she was aware of reports that a teenager was among the suspects the police held for the attack.

She expressed that it was a wake-up call for all parents to focus on what was happening in their homes and with their children.

“I want to take this opportunity to call on parents to be real parents to their children and to manage,” the Soufriere MP told reporters.

In addition, she urged parents to summon help from either the authorities, teachers, or senior people in the community when they feel they cannot manage.

“They ought not to close their eyes to what they are seeing in their homes that they know their children are going on the wrong path. They need to be the first persons taking action to bring them back,” Hippolyte asserted.

