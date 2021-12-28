Hippolyte Hails Consumer Support For Saint Lucia Producers, Service Providers – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Commerce Minister Emma Hippolyte says she has noted changes in consumer behaviour in Saint Lucia, as an increasing number show ‘great patriotism’ by supporting local producers and service providers.

“You are gradually embracing the idea of being sustainable consumers by eating what we grow,” Hippolyte, whose responsibilities also include Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives, and Consumer Affairs, observed in a Christmas Message.

“I am very proud today because you have demonstrated great resilience and capacity to navigate these turbulent times and I salute you, ” the Soufriere MP stated.

She also made observations about the business community.

– Advertisement –

“I have witnessed employers committing to retaining their staff despite marked reductions in revenue, each with that deeper understanding of putting people first,” Hippolyte said.

She reminded the business community and ‘aspiring business minds at home and abroad’ that the team at the Ministry of Commerce remains fully committed to supporting them while ensuring a sustained enabling environment.

Hippolyte explained in this way, the private sector will thrive, maintaining its place as the engine of growth for the Saint Lucia economy and a vital stakeholder in building a country that the future generation truly deserves.

– Advertisement –