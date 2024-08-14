Hilton Announces First Two Hotels In Guyana

News Americas, New York, NY, August 29, 2024: Hilton, the global luxury hotel brand, has announced plans to construct its first two hotels in Guyana, marking a significant expansion into the oil rich South American CARICOM nation. The new developments, Hilton Georgetown and DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown, will both be located in the country’s capital, Georgetown.

According to the company, these two hotels will be part of a larger oceanfront, mixed-use business and entertainment complex, offering a combined total of over 400 rooms. The project will be owned by an affiliate of the Assets Group and managed by Hilton.

This announcement comes nearly four years after a private company initially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Guyanese government to build two Hilton-branded hotels. However, that project never advanced, and now Hilton has decided to take the reins directly.

“We believe in investing in Guyana, a country poised for significant growth and a promising future in tourism and hospitality,” said Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of Assets Group. He highlighted the company’s commitment to entering emerging markets with high potential and expressed confidence in Guyana’s economic trajectory.

The 11-story Hilton Georgetown will feature 253 guest rooms and suites, providing an elevated stay experience, while the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Georgetown will offer 158 contemporary suites.

“We are proud to bring the flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand, which continues to set the standard for travel, and the renowned DoubleTree by Hilton tradition of warm welcomes and upscale comfort to Guyana,” said Gary Steffen, Global Category Head for Full-Service Brands at Hilton. He added that the company is eager to introduce its iconic hospitality to the Guyanese market through these two award-winning brands.

Hilton emphasized that these new properties will underscore its commitment to delivering premium, luxurious experiences that cater to the discerning needs of its guests.

