Hilary Herman’s Contract As Director Of Corrections Ends – St. Lucia Times News

Hilary Herman’s three-year contract as Director of Corrections has ended.

Herman served as Saint Lucia’s first Director of Corrections in 2002 and was at the helm when the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) officially opened the following year.

He served several stints as Director, the most recent from October 1, 2019, to September 30, 2022.

In August this year, Public Service Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte promised major changes at the BCF amid a staff protest over issues at the institution, including work conditions.

The Minister disclosed that there would be a BCF review, including an assessment of its management, infrastructure, and security measures.

In Hilary Herman’s absence, Leonard Terrance is currently the BCF Officer in Charge.

Headline photo: Hilary Herman

