Hilaire Wants Community Carnivals Before The National Event

Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, has reiterated his stance that all community carnivals should occur before the national event.

Last weekend, Belle Vue hosted Mas in Da Vue, the last of the many community carnivals.

This year, community carnivals were also held in Ciceron, Soufriere, Vieux Fort, Dennery, Micoud, Mabouya Valley, Gros Islet, and Anse La Raye, spanning July to early September.

However, national carnival events culminated in the city with the parade of the bands on July 16.

“When I started as Minister, my whole intention and I explained, was for us to have all community carnivals before the national parade, the national carnival. We really pushed for it and to even say that subventions would only be given to carnivals before the national as a way of forcing the issue,” Hilaire said.

Nevertheless, the Minister explained that some communities argued that their carnival had historical significance.

In some cases, some have had their carnival during the first weekend in August for the past twenty years

Gros Islet and Micoud are two communities that have carnivals in August.

“So to almost force it before the national, to them it was a bit difficult and we really tried to persuade them, we used a lot of moral suasion. We have not really enforced the threat that we will only give subvention to those who are before the national,” the Minister stated.

“Because we are acutely aware that August is Emancipation month and we want August reserved for that purpose,” he explained..Dr. Hilaire has also proposed that having the community carnivals before the main event could help build momentum for the national festivity.

“We really want all of them to be able to do so from the weekend after jazz ends to start community carnivals. But it has not exactly worked out that way, so we will continue to speak to them about it and to push them to have it before the national so that for us is critical,” Hilaire said.

“Also too, in terms of standards and procedures and how they manage it, how they organise, it will be a lot easier for us to set those standards and to police it and manage it, if it is within a season. But once you start going over the season, by which time everybody is already switching off to another activity it makes it a little difficult,” he noted.

In addition, Hilaire announced plans for a full review of Saint Lucia Carnival 2024, noting that organisers would introduce new events with more local and cultural relevance in 2025.

Plans for Lucian Carnival 2025 should be rolled out in October.

PHOTO: File image of Dr. Ernest Hilaire answering questions from news reporters.