Hilaire Urges Public Support For The Police Amid A Spike In Deadly Gun Violence – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire has urged public support for the police amid a spike in deadly gun violence, declaring that someone always has information.

The Castries South MP told reporters Monday that the police are getting all the support they need from the government.

“Anything they ask for, they get it. But they need the public to help them,” Hilaire stated.

He felt that with public assistance, the police would record many successes in the battle against crime.

– Advertisement –

“People can’t expect and ask for safety and security and expect the police to do it alone without the support of the public,” Hilaire asserted.

“I can understand why anybody would say they have apprehensions about safety and security,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“Right now I just finished with Cabinet discussing with the police preparations and arrangements for Carnival. They did a fantastic job last year. For Jazz they did a fantastic job and they do have a plan,” Hilaire told reporters.

However, he said he could not go into the plan’s details.

“But I have to tell Saint Lucians we are doing everything we can to ensure that everyone is safe and secure – the locals and the visitors. The visitors are our guests, so they too are important,” Hilaire said.

He observed that the primary objective was ensuring visitors and locals felt safe and secure.

Nevertheless, Hilaire said the public must help the police.

“But a lot will be done. Of course, some things are not very obvious to you, but the police will be working extraordinarily hard to make sure that all is well,” he said.

– Advertisement –