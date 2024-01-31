Hilaire Urges Fedee Apology Over ‘Malicious’ Remarks – St. Lucia Times

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire has said that former Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee needs to apologise for claiming at a news conference on Tuesday that many perpetrators of crime are Saint Labour Party (SLP) supporters.

“You look at who supported them in the last election. They can’t bark because many of the perpetrators of crime are their supporters. I am not saying that all SLP supporters are criminals, but there seems to be a pandering to lawless behaviour by the SLP administration,” Fedee stated.

Dr. Hilaire told reporters the former Anse La Raye – Canaries MP owes an apology.

“I think first of all Senator Fedee, former Minister, needs to apologise to Saint Lucians and to apologise to the supporters of the Saint Lucia Labour Party,” Hilaire stated.

He recalled that the former Minister had equated occurrences in the Bahamas with Saint Lucia, suggesting that this country might soon be the target of a travel advisory.

Hilaire observed that rather than appealing to perpetrators of crime to desist and express support for the police, Fedee knew that his statement would reach an international audience.

“People would hear it. People start equating Saint Lucia with an advisory and start to get very worried about Saint Lucia. He is deliberate in what he is doing and is malicious in what he did,” the Castries South MP and Tourism Minister declared.

“And then it is worsened by a statement which suggests that supporters of the Labour Party are also criminals and also suggesting that most of the people who are criminals support the Saint Lucia Labour Party,” Hilaire stated.

“How can anyone who wants to be taken as somebody who cares about this country and cares about Saint Lucia make such a statement?” He asserted.

“I think it is insulting and offensive to the Saint Lucia Labour Party, to supporters of the Saint Lucia Labour Party, and I think he should do the decent thing and withdraw that statement and apologise,” Hilaire told reporters.

“It is one of the most offensive, malicious statements ever made by a political figure in Saint Lucia,” he said about Fedee’s remarks.