Hilaire Urges Better Compensation For Tourism Industry Workers – St. Lucia Times

Tourism Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire, asserting that the industry that makes the most money cannot pay the least cash to workers, has urged better treatment for tourism industry employees.

“If this is the industry that is generating the most revenue, that’s creating the most economic activity, it has to treat our workers better,” Hilaire declared.

Earlier this week, he spoke with Calixte George Jr during the Choice Television programme, ‘State Of The Nation’.

“There are no two ways about it. We have to train our workers more and hotels and other properties must invest more in our human capital and they must compensate them better. We have to lobby for that. We have to argue for it – we must agitate for it because the industry has to treat the workers better,” the Castries South MP declared.

“It’s the only way our workers can continue to produce higher levels of service and to do so in a manner in which visitors that come to our shores will want to come back because they see the best of our people,” the Minister explained..

