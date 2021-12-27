Hilaire Urges Amicable Disputes Settlement, Laments Senseless Killings

Castries South MP Dr. Ernest Hilaire has appealed to all Saint Lucians to settle disputes amicably and not by violence and hatred. His appeal in a Christmas message came against the backdrop of an unprecedented violent crime wave that has resulted in a record number of homicides this year. ‘Our nation is built on a system of camaraderie, cooperation and koudmain so it is very sad and heart wrenching when we hear of our people being killed senselessly in acts of violence. I want to make a special appeal to all Saint Lucians to settle disputes amicably and not by