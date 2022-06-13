Hilaire To Act As Prime Minister While Pierre Attends CDB Meeting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Philip J. Pierre is scheduled to attend the 52nd Annual Meeting of the Caribbean Development Bank’s Board of Governors in Turks and Caicos Islands from June 13th, 2022.

The Meeting is being convened under the theme “Measure Better to Target Better:

Adaptation and Resilience.”

As chairman-elect of the Board of Governors, Hon. Pierre proposes to utilise his tenure to support the Bank’s work on building resilient economies, especially by advancing his model of the Youth Economy to generate sustainable livelihoods.

In his absence, Hon. Ernest Hilaire will act as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia until June 17th, 2022.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

