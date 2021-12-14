Hilaire: ‘The UWPEES Have To Be Really Desperate Or Afraid To Stoop So Low’

Castries South MP Dr. Ernest Hilaire says he is staying focused on his role as part of the Government build back Saint Lucia.

Hilaire commented on his Facebook page while calling attention to an edited recording.

“Someone shared with me an edited recording of myself stating that I had been through so much with this vehicle saga, and I had every motivation to go out after the persons who are putting me through this turmoil. Moreso, I am in Government and have the means where I can push this through. Obviously they cut off the ending abruptly. The UWPEES have to be really desperate or afraid to stoop so low,” he asserted.

“Truth be told, after all that I have been through, it is not difficult to find motivation to pursue Allen Chastanet and his cabal. And it is true that I have more means to do so. But I have always believed in the Court system because I know my innocence. I will continue to pursue them in the Courts. They are obviously afraid of me,” the Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information declared.

” However, I am staying focused on my role as part of the Government to build Saint Lucia back better and not stoop to their vindictive low life. We will succeed. As to their fears, they will pay for whatever wrongs they committed, and it will be done in a civilised and legal way as guaranteed under our constitution,” the Castries South MP stated.

