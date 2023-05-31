Hilaire: ‘That Is Democracy. We’re Not Going To Stop It!’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, has indicated that opposition leader Allen Chastanet’s ‘Walk for Democracy’ on Tuesday was a demonstration of democracy at work.

The activity commenced at the leader of the opposition’s office in Vigie and culminated outside the House of Assembly.

“There are people right outside parliament demonstrating. You remember under the last government, under the leader of the opposition there were barricades preventing people from even coming within one hundred metres of parliament,” Dr. Hilaire told reporters.

He said that, for Chastanet, represented democracy.

“This is democracy,” Hilaire asserted amid chants from Chastanet supporters in the background.

“The people are upset for whatever reason – let them come and demonstrate,” Hilaire declared.

“That is democracy. We’re not going to stop it. But remember, the same leader of the opposition had caused there to be a statement that anybody with a red shirt should have been arrested for protesting. It wasn’t even a protest then – it was a drive around Saint Lucia,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“Just think about it deeply. This is supposed to be a march for democracy, and you are outside, in parliament yard, expressing your views? There can’t be a bigger expression of democracy than this,” the Castries South declared.

Hilaire said it was right to allow political parties to express their views.

