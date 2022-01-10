Hilaire Thankful After Deputy PM Appointment, Accuses Chastanet Of ‘Lack Of Shame’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Castries South MP, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and his colleagues in the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) following his formal appointment as Deputy Prime Minister.

But he has accused opposition leader, Allen Chastanet of lacking shame in accusing others of wrongdoing.

“Thank you to the Prime Minister and my party colleagues,” Hilaire wrote on his official Facebook page.

But he also noted Chastanet’s response to the appointment.

“Of course, the Oppositon has had its say. The Leader claims that the Constitution does not provide for a post called Deputy Prime Minister! But does it provide for any Minister other than Prime Minister and Minister of Finance? Should no other posts be appointed? In any case, we have had Deputy Prime Ministers throughout our history except when the LOO was Prime Minister. The question is why did he not appoint one. But let us move on,” Hilaire stated.

In this regard, he disclosed that he received his vehicle from customs after the servicing and cleaning.

“This has been a long fight, and it seems based on the actions of the LOO, he won’t let it rest. I am lost as to what his real issue is but I guess I must remain his main target so let the river flow. I am constantly advised not to take him on and stay focussed. For someone who has done so much damage to our country, it is a remarkable lack of shame and contrition that he continues to accuse everyone of wrongdoing. Time will tell,” Hilaire, also Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information, stated.

The Castries South MP said he is motivated daily by the knowledge that Saint Lucians are counting on the government to continue the rescue effort since assuming office on July 26th, 2021.

He asserted that the SLP administration has prioritised continuing the fight against COVID-19, making life more affordable, and ensuring the economic recovery effort lives up to its mantra of putting people first.

“To this end, all my efforts will be targeted at achieving these objectives, whist also providing the best representation for the people of Castries South,” Hilaire declared.

