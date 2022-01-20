Hilaire Says UWP Neglected Castries South To Hurt His Election Chances, But Failed – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Castries South MP Dr. Ernest Hilaire has ended a tour of his constituency with the Castries Constituency Council, asserting that efforts by the United Workers Party (UWP) to hurt his election chances by neglecting the community failed.

‘Truth is, Castries South has been totally neglected since 2016 when the UWP under Allen Chastanet won the elections. It was done to spite the constituency and try to hurt my chances at the elections. The strategy failed miserably. The constituents spoke loudly, very loudly. I continue to be in tune with the people and the community, to right the wrongs and ills of the past five years,” Hilaire wrote on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

The Tourism Minister explained that his constituency tour came at the end of a very engrossing week.

“After the regular Cabinet Meeting on Monday, we spent four days in Cabinet Policy Sessions. Basically, it was a chance for Ministries and Departments to present on the high priority projects and policy issues with which they are engaged. It was an invaluable opportunity to get a holistic view of the work of the Government of Saint Lucia and the issues which are before us for resolution,” he stated.

“This broad understanding is necessary as a significant majority of Saint Lucians elected to place their faith in a group of caring men and women, led by the Hon. Phillip J. Pierre, who are committed to putting Saint Lucians first. We will continue to learn of your needs and provide as best as we can to put you first. I take this responsibility personally,” Hilaire asserted.

And he assured the people of Castries South in particular, and Saint Lucians in general, that they are at the heart of his efforts to help build a better future for all, including keeping communities safe and building an economy that works for everyone.

“I am inspired by the progress we have made in just a few months and what lies ahead, like continuing the fight against COVID-19, providing support for small and medium size businesses, continuing to fix and provide for our healthcare systems, Education for all, investing in sustainable tourism and an environment that benefits all communities, and so much more,” Hilaire said.

In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed that the upcoming Budget will be exciting.

“Everyday my mind races with the things that we must do to transform the country and my constituency, which is only limited by our finances. I cannot wait for the Estimates and Budget Presentations,” he said.

