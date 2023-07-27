Hilaire Says Saint Lucia Poised For A Major Take-Off – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

As the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) marks two years since its massive election victory on July 26, 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire has declared that the best is yet to come as Saint Lucia is poised for a significant take-off.

“Saint Lucia is now poised for a major take-off where our people can now participate in and own the commanding heights of our economy,” the Castries South MP asserted Wednesday in a Facebook post.

He said two years ago, Saint Lucians voted and rescued the country from the chasms of corruption, blatant disrespect, and disdain, amongst other things propelled by the last administration.

” We are no longer barking dogs or jackasses,” Hilaire observed.

– Advertisement –

However, he explained that restoring economic stability and social cohesion had not been easy.

“But we persevere nonetheless,” the Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information stated.

He said he was proud to be part of a government of inclusion, committed to protecting our people, communities, and culture and putting the people first.

“We will increase our social programmes as we strengthen our social safety nets and build strength communities. We will build a Saint Lucia to be proud of,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Hilaire also expressed gratitude to his team, constituents and supporters.

“I ask you to support and stay the course with Philip J Pierre as our Prime Minister as we continue to put you first. I will boldly tell you that the best is yet to come,” he stated.

” My constituents can rest assured that Castries South will never be the same again with this SLP Government,” Hilaire said.

– Advertisement –