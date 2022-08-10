Hilaire Says Regional Travel Decline Impacting Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Tourism Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire has said that the decline in regional travel is heavily impacting Saint Lucia.

“In 2019, we had just over 82,000 arrivals. Up to June this year, we had just over 9, 300 arrivals,” Hilaire lamented during an interview on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

He said it was clear that the absence of a regional carrier on the scale and nature of LIAT was seriously affecting Saint Lucia.

The Castries South MP explained that as Tourism Minister, he has been lobbying for arrangements to be put in place.

“I know our heads have taken it up. I know our Prime Minister is a champion for regionalism and for a regional airline and that he has been in contact with his colleagues. I know decisions were taken on the way forward to ensure we have a functioning regional airline,” Hilaire stated.

In addition, he recalled that a meeting last week also took decisions.

In this regard, the Minister spoke of the need for a functioning, effective regional airline to restore the airlift this country enjoyed.

Headline photo: Stock image

