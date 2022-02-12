Hilaire: ‘Saint Lucia’s Tourism Industry Is Flourishing’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Tourism Minister, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, told a Zoom press briefing with international media that this country’s important tourism industry is flourishing.

“A few months ago, the world wondered how the tourism industry would survive the COVID pandemic. Today I assure you that Saint Lucia’s tourism industry is flourishing,” Hilaire told the press briefing on Tuesday.

He disclosed that in 2021, Saint Lucia welcomed 52% more visitors than in 2020, with the U.S. alone contributing 76 percent of arrivals.

The Island recorded 199,347 stay-over arrivals in 2021 – 76.4 percent from the United States and 16.4 percent from the U.K.

The Caribbean contributed 2.8 percent, and Canada contributed 2.5 percent of visitor arrivals, while the remaining 2 percent came from emerging and other markets.

Hilaire told the press briefing that December recorded the most significant number of arrivals for the year, 29,737.

He noted the great economic impact of the arrivals.

“When there are more visitors, visitor spend picks up, and that helps our communities to benefit from the financial recovery from the pandemic,” the Castries South MP explained.

Hilaire revealed that as of January 2022, more than 90 percent of arriving visitors were vaccinated, providing additional safety to visitors and residents.

And he said more than 90 percent of hotel and villa staff across the island are vaccinated – with some hotels reporting 100 percent vaccination rates for employees.

Looking to the future, the Tourism Minister revealed that several international brands have committed to Saint Lucia.

They include Cabot Saint Lucia which is well underway on Point Hardy in the north and a Courtyard Marriott Hotel due for completion in 2023 at Pointe Seraphine in Castries, adjacent to the Duty-Free shopping complex.

In addition, Hilaire said Hyatt Corporation will build a 345-room luxury Grand Hyatt, due to open in Choiseul among other developments.

