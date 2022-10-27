Hilaire: “Put Down The Weapons!” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Castries South MP Dr. Ernest Hilaire has visited families in his constituency who lost loved ones in what he described as recent acts of senseless violence.

“My heart goes out to these families. I feel your pain. I empathise with you. It is never easy to lose a family member or a friend. It is emotionally draining to see the consequences of violence and worse when the victim is innocent,” Hilaire wrote on Facebook.

“To those who commit these senseless killings, I call on you to stop. Put down the weapons. You are not just killing a person, but someone’s brother or sister, son or daughter, mother or father, and the list goes on,” he explained.

And Hilaire encouraged alternative methods of conflict resolution instead of reverting to taking someone’s life.

“The government will provide opportunities for you to gain sustainable employment through some of our initiatives, such as the Community Tourism Program and The Youth Economy, just to name a few. We will not stand idly by and tolerate these acts of violence,” the Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information asserted.

In the latest flare-up of violence, two men, Simeon Cetoute and Timothy Gilbert, died after sustaining gunshot injuries on Tuesday night in Ciceron, Castries.

Emergency personnel transported two other men to the OKEU Hospital.

And on Saturday, Miguela Joseph, a form four student of the Corinth Secondary School who turned sixteen on October 9, was shot dead at Faux A Chaud, Castries.

Headline photo: Dr. Ernest Hilaire (Stock image)

