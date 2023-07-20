Hilaire Praises Youth Participation In Arts & Culture – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information Dr. Ernest Hilaire has lauded the participation of young people in arts and culture.

“In recent years, I have witnessed the increasing participation of young people in arts and culture across the country. There is nothing more satisfying to say that the arts are in good hands,” the Castries South MP wrote on Facebook.

He mentioned Junior Carnival Monarchs from Reunion Primary and Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School, respectively.

In addition, Hilaire noted that over the last two years, Saint Lucia had two amazing and inspiring Carnival Queens.

“For the last two years, our calypso monarch have been male and under the age of 25. Three of our top placements for the calypso monarch were young Saint Lucians,” he recalled.

“Our 2023 Soca monarch king has been a consistent hitmaker who this year didn’t disappoint and captured the crown. Year after year, the faces behind the sound of sweet steel pan at our Panorama competition make up a vibrant and energetic youthful populace,” the Minister noted.

He added that even at the King and Queen of the Bands, he learned that young people with a passion for the arts heavily influenced costume design and building.

“There are so many more young people that we can highlight in particular, but in this post, I’d like to bring special recognition to all young people who have participated in our national events and to the people who guide them through and offer them a safe space. I do hope to see the numbers build in years to come,” Hilaire wrote.

Headline photo: Stock image

