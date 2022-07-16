Hilaire Pleased With ‘Excellent’ Attendance At Carnival Events – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, has expressed pleasure at the success of national carnival events leading up to the Parade of the Bands.

“So far we have had a wonderful season. The national events which took place from last weekend—King and Queen of the Bands, Calypso finals, Panorama, and the National Queen Show—were outstanding successes. Attendance has been excellent.”

As celebrations peak this weekend, Minister Hilaire cautioned Saint Lucians to be cautious, and adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“The Government has really made an effort to ensure that we have carnival this year. It has been two difficult years and finally we are getting a chance to return to a sense of normalcy. We remind everyone to be safe, to wear your masks, to sanitize as much as you can. COVID-19 is still a reality and even if we have relaxed the protocols to allow people to enjoy carnival, we still want everyone to recognize that it is their personal responsibility to protect themselves.

“We expect that after the season, more than likely, there will be an increase in cases as it is the nature of the virus and the nature of mass crowd events. Please let us try to minimize those effects, prepare ourselves for any eventuality, and accept personal responsibility.”

Source: Government Information Service

