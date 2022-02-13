Hilaire Meets Carnival Bands, CMO To Discuss VAXX MAS’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Minister for Culture Dr. Ernest Hilaire held meetings last week with the Carnival Bands Association (CBA) and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharon Belmar-George to discuss Saint Lucia’s VAXX MAS’.

All participants in the 2022 Carnival will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On his official Facebook page, Hilaire disclosed that he met the CBA on Tuesday and the CMO on Thursday to discuss hosting the event in July this year.

“As usual, there is no mas without bacchanal,” he stated.

“Hosting carnival will not be easy and we will need the best in our operational and organisational skills, but everyone involved is determined to make it happen,” the Castries South MP, also responsible for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, and Information stated

“We all acknowledge that hosting the festival is a huge undertaking and high risk. However, carnival is our biggest festival, brings the most visitors by event and thus a huge economic impact. Further, it is at the forefront in helping to sustain our creative and artistic expressions and works. It has been two years since we have had carnival,” the Deputy Prime Minister observed.

“We need to establish a way forward that will open up the events, arts, music and festival sectors as we look forward to Emancipation Day, Kweyol Heritage Month, St Cecilia’s Day, Festival of Lights, ARC and possibly hosting Jazz and Arts Festival in 2023. We need to move on and find safe ways to move on with our lives,” Hilaire expressed.

In December last year, the government first announced plans for the Vaxx Carnival, explaining that the decision for the event came after several stakeholder consultations.

