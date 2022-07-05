Hilaire Highlights Need For ‘Complementary’ Social Interventions To Deal With Crime – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Castries South MP, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, has advocated ‘thinking out of the box’ in the battle against crime while highlighting the need for social interventions to complement other measures against societal problems.

Hilaire, currently Acting Prime Minister while Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre attends the CARICOM Summit in Suriname, commented to reporters on Monday.

“I am one person who believes that we should be thinking out of the box. There are some very traditional approaches when societies are faced with high levels of crime and threats on citizen security. You want tougher laws. They want more rigid law enforcement and you would focus a lot on those issues and we kind of downplay the significance of social interventions,” he explained.

“I am one person who believes strongly in having complementary social interventions to deal with social problems and not always deal with them through legislation and the traditional law-enforcement and other forms of enforcement,” Hilaire told reporters.

In this regard, Hilaire said he would be a strong advocate for social interventions to complement the other aspects of the fight against criminality and the threats to citizen security.

