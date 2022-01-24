Hilaire: Discussion On ‘Vaxxed Mas’ Will Continue – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information, has disclosed on his official Facebook page that the discussion regarding Saint Lucia’s Vaxxed Mas will continue.

The Castries South MP’s remarks came Sunday while reporting on some of his official activities during the past week.

He said Friday’s big issue was discussing how Vaxxed Mas would unfold.

“The discussions will continue and all stakeholders will now be further engaged to finalise preparations. Critical will be engaging the public health authorities to establish the parameters for its execution,” Hilaire explained.

In December last year, the government first announced plans for the Vaxxed Carnival event explaining that the decision for the event came after several stakeholder consultations.

“The name suggests everyone participating in Carnival 2022, including, revellers, patrons, support staff and service providers must be fully vaccinated. The aim is to create a bubble to ensure the safety of the general public and all carnival patrons,” a media release at the time stated.

The release also noted that the hosting of Carnival 2022 is subject to the full approval of the Ministry of Health, according to established health protocols.

Saint Lucia is currently grappling with a fifth COVID-19 wave which has brought a new surge in infections.

