Hilaire Congratulates Carnival Queen & Other Contestants, Hails ‘Great Show’ – St. Lucia Times News

Creative Industries and Culture Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire, declaring that the 2022 Carnival Queen show was a ‘great’, has congratulated the newly crowned Queen and other contestants.

“Indeed, it was a great show,” Hilaire, the MP for Castries South whose Ministerial responsibilities include Tourism, Investment, and Information, wrote on Facebook.

“It feels good to wake up to the news that the 2022 National Carnival Queen is from Castries South! Congratulations to Miss Xenia Douglas – who was crowned last night as our new Carnival Queen,” the Minister stated.

” I also would like to congratulate the other beautiful contestants who graced the stage with confidence and elegance,” Hilaire wrote.

A Carnival Planning & Management Committee (CPMC) release on the Queen Show described Xenia Douglas, Miss BOSL Wise, as having put on a ‘consistent display of poise, confidence, and elegance’ throughout the Competition.

The results for the 2022 National Carnival Queen Pageant are as follows:

Miss Photogenic – Miss Chestertons, Shaniah Richards

Miss Congeniality – Miss WASCO, Nyambi Jn. Baptiste

Best In Swimwear – Miss BOSL Wise, Xenia Douglas

Most Outstanding Talent – Miss WASCO, Nyambi Jn. Baptiste

Best In Costume – Miss Chestertons, Shaniah Richards

Best Evening Wear – Miss Chestertons, Shaniah Richards

Best Interview – Miss Massy Stores, Kejean Smith

The order of winners is as follows:

3rd Runner Up – Miss Windjammer Landing, Kurnisha Augustus

2nd Runner Up – Miss Massy Stores, Kejean Smith

1st Runner Up – Miss Chestertons, Shaniah Richards

2022 National Carnival Queen – Miss BOSL Wise, Xenia Douglas

According to the CPMC, after being crowned National Carnival Queen, Xenia Douglas said the pageant had been very fulfilling.

I enjoyed my time on stage and meeting my fellow contestants. During my reign I hope to spread the message of holistic health and wellness, physically, emotionally, and mentally,” Douglas expressed.

She will receive a 4-year scholarship from the Embassy of Morocco.

