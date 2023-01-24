Hilaire Concerned Over Missing Persons – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Tourism Minister Ernest Hilaire has expressed concern over reports of missing individuals, including a Soufriere child, Aiden Dolor, and hospitality industry employee Omar Defreitas.

His comments came on Monday in answer to a reporter’s question regarding the disappearance of Defreitas and whether, as Minister of Tourism, he was concerned about the missing member of the tourism fraternity.

“For me, anyone who is missing is a concern whether you are a hospitality worker, whether you are a government worker, whether you are a media worker,” Hilaire told reporters.

“For me, that’s where my concern lies that there’s a national response, and like I said, I don’t know because it’s a hospitality worker, the response should be different,” the Minister stated.

The Castries South MP said as far as he knew, the police are handling the matter of Omar’s disappearance.

“It is a police matter. I know the family and his employers have also come out to lend support to find him. There are processes in place and procedures in place to handle matters like that,” Hilaire explained.

“Anybody who is missing, whether it is the child from Soufriere or whether it is the individual (Omar), it has to be treated as a serious matter, and all efforts made to resolve the matter,” he asserted.

