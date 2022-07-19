Hilaire Announces Plans For Early Carnival Review – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Creative Industries and Culture Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire announced plans for an early review of the Saint Lucia Carnival as the event entered its last lap on Tuesday.

“Already my thoughts are on preparing for next year, God Willing. We must start reflecting on so many issues. The review will start early, and plans set into motion immediately,” Hilaire wrote on Facebook.

The Minister, whose responsibilities include Tourism, Investment, and Information, disclosed that he could sit back and watch carnival bands parade for the first time in many years.

” I had never seen Xuvo, Fuzion, or Legends on the road as I did yesterday. It also allowed me to see the Carnival Parade from another perspective,” the Castries South MP stated.

” I am hoping that by early October, we can make some announcements. I would love to see Junior Panorama and Junior Kaiso in February next year. We need training in songwriting, vocal lessons, costume design and building, and so many other facets of Carnival. There is a lot of exciting work ahead,” Hilaire observed.

And noting that Tuesday ushered in the last lap of Carnival activities, the Deputy Prime Minister called on citizens to be safe.

“Today is the last lap. More than ever, I appeal to everyone to be safe and be responsible. It is your duty to do so,” Hilaire declared.

