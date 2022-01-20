Hero CPL Viewership Passes 500 Million Again – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The viewership of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) passed the half a billion mark for the second successive season in 2021 with strong numbers across the globe.

The total viewership was 517.4 million across linear TV and digital channels.

The 2021 Hero CPL took place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park, Basseterre. The home franchise, the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, emerged victorious in a thrilling final against the Saint Lucia Kings, which was the most watched game of the tournament with the semi-final between the Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors the second most viewed match.

Once again it was India that represented the largest linear TV viewership with the Caribbean close behind. There were major broadcast deals across the globe. In India, Star and Fancode shared the linear and digital broadcast and ensured CPL became the second most watched league after the IPL. In the Caribbean Sportsmax and the major local stations showed the games. BT Sport in the UK, Fox Sports in Australia, Willow in the USA and Sky in New Zealand were the other major global networks to broadcast CPL.

– Advertisement –

The tournament was also streamed on Hero CPL’s social media channels, ensuring the CPL could be watched anywhere in the world.

The total viewership of 517.4million sees the Hero CPL maintaining the big boost in coverage that the tournament received in 2020, once again showing the worldwide appetite for ‘The Biggest Party in Sport’. The 2021 broadcast featured a number of innovations including virtual pitch advertising, live player tracking and the use of Sportcor’s Kookaburra Smart Ball for the first time in a live tournament setting.

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said: “We were delighted to pass the 500 million viewer mark set in 2020 and to maintain that figure for 2021 when we were competing with so many other sports, is a fantastic achievement. These figures show where the Hero CPL sits in world cricket with the tournament now being amongst the most watched cricket leagues in the world. We very much looking forward to continuing this fantastic success in 2022 and promise to continue to innovate and deliver unforgettable viewing experiences.”

– Advertisement –