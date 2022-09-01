Hero CLP Matches Return To Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will return to the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia with host matches during the 2022 season, on September 7th, 8th, 10th, and 11th.

Saint Lucia is delighted to welcome all players and support team members back to the customary festive atmosphere through our mutual love for cricket, as we celebrate the 10th year of CPL, and again feel that vibrant Caribbean culture.

“The brilliant sportsmanship and hospitality of our Saint Lucian people await our spectators and visitors this September. We invite you to not only enjoy the games but to explore our award-winning destination. Visit our communities where you can enjoy our adventure offerings and savor the flavors, letting Saint Lucia truly inspire you”, remarked; Lorine Charles-St. Jules, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Saint Lucia’s very own Johnson Charles is among the men who will take to the pitch for the Saint Lucia Kings, hoping to relieve St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots of the title they won in 2021.

Fixtures have been listed with games set to commence at 10:00 am and 7:00 pm on match days. Tickets are currently on sale at The Cell Outlets, Steve’s Barbershop on Mary Ann Street, Castries, and The Box Office at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Wednesday 7 September, 10 am: Barbados Royals Men vs Trinbago Knight RidersWednesday 7 September, 7 pm: St Lucia Kings Men vs Jamaica Tallawahs

Thursday 8 September, 10 am: Guyana Amazon Warriors Men vs St Kitts & Nevis PatriotsThursday 8 September, 7 pm: Saint Lucia Kings Men vs Barbados Royals

Saturday 10 September, 10 am: Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs Trinbago Knight RidersSaturday 10 September, 7 pm: Saint Lucia Kings Men vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Sunday 11 September, 10 am: Jamaica Tallawahs Men vs Barbados RoyalsSunday 11 September, 7 pm: Saint Lucia Kings Men vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. Headline photo: Stock Image.

