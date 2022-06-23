Hermangild Francis Urges Revamp Of RSLPF – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Former National Security Minister Hermangild Francis says there’s a need to revamp the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) and has taken issue with the way promotions occur.

“The police force needs to be revamped. That is why I wanted to do the succession plan for the police,” the former Deputy Police Commissioner declared Wednesday night during the DBS Television programme Newsmaker Live.

Francis, who served in the United Workers Party (UWP) administration that lost the last general elections, explained that police officers have promotion issues.

He told the programme that some people assert that young officers getting promotions ‘are UWP’.

However, the former National Security Minister, who was also responsible for Home Affairs and Justice, said that’s not true, and the Public Service Commission is making the promotions.

“What young officers are doing now – everybody is going and get a degree and as soon as you get a degree you’re bypassing. So imagine there are Inspectors in the police force who can’t get promoted to Assistant Superintendent because they don’t have a degree and the fellows have all the experience, all the training. They have taught the Sergeants,” Francis observed.

“Right now there are four Sergeants who have been promoted to Assistant Superintendents, jumping their supervisors who had trained them for all those years. Do you think that these Inspectors will support these new ASPs? That’s where the problem is in the police force,” he declared.

According to the former Minister, experience and training should be considerations in determining promotions.

But he told Newsmaker Live that’s not what is happening.

“As long as you have the academics now, people are promoted,” Francis expressed.

