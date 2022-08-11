Herman Responds To Reports Of Staff ‘Agitation’ At BCF, Confirms ‘Discontent’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Director of Corrections Hilary Herman, responding to reports of staff agitation at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF), Thursday confirmed that there had been ‘a level of discontent’ among employees.

Bordelais Correctional Facility

In a media statement, Herman indicated that the discontent concerned the time it takes to buy equipment.

“I am currently in a meeting with the officers addressing their issues and explaining to them that there are no quick fixes to our problems,” the Director of Corrections stated.

He disclosed that Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte had established a review committee to evaluate the BCF’s operations.

“Recommendations are now being deliberated at the Ministry level,” Herman disclosed.

In this regard, he said there would be an update as the situation develops.

