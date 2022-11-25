Heritage urges caution after robberies in its field roads

Black Immigrant Daily News

HERITAGE Petroleum Co Ltd is advising users of its field roads to be extremely cautious owing to recent robberies.

In an internal memo issued to its employees on November 24, Heritage said police had confirmed two reports of robberies in its field roads connecting Santa Flora to Point Fortin and Santa Flora to Fyzabad. No details of the robberies were given.

Heritage said the corporate security department had increased patrols in the area.

The company called on its employees to follow a number of security guidelines.

They have been asked to avoid travelling through the field roads between 6 pm and 6 am as much as reasonably practicable and to ensure all doors are locked and windows are closed when driving.

They have also been advised to avoid stopping for any reason.

Should they encounter any obstacles while driving, they should turn around and head in a different direction.

