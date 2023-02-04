Hennessy ‘transports’ loyalists, Tac Bar faves to Tulum Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Hennessy ‘transports’ loyalists, Tac Bar faves to Tulum Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Hennessy ‘transports’ loyalists, Tac Bar faves to Tulum

Sip with Loop: Set the mood with a little ‘spark’ this Valentine’s Day

Another big gun haul in St James

Ronaldo scores first Al Nassr goal to rescue a point

Gov’t bows to pressure, will amend child restraint seat regulation

Fernandez debut fizzles as Chelsea held by Fulham to 0-0

Housing Agency to provide 24 subsidised houses for low-income earners

UK-based Menzies Aviation acquires AJAS Limited

Ukraine pushes to exclude Russia from 2024 Paris Olympics

Man featured on police wanted Wednesday arrested 2 years after crime

Saturday Feb 04

21?C
Caribbean News
Loop Lifestyle

46 minutes ago

Jahshii performs at Hennessy Soir?e

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Hennessy is known worldwide as the most loved cognac in black culture; this made the Soiree: Night In Tulum-themed event an instant hit.

The Campari Group, distributors of Hennessy, took the party to the “streets of Tulum, in Mexico”, via Tac Bar at the historic Devon House mansion.

The event was particularly special for Hennessy Brand Protection Manager Flavie Jost, who flew in from France to visit and rub shoulders with the partners at Caribbean Campari Jamaica.

Marketing manager Kemal Powell expressed appreciation for the support during the pandemic and announced there’s more to come including an exciting trip for the group and select influencers.

‘Hennessy is an international brand and globally connected to entertainment, music, lifestyle, and fun…Tulum is fun, exciting, and it’s one of the places in the world – during COVID – where you could disappear in your own bungalow, enjoy the beach, enjoy wonderful experiences…we want to bring that here!’

See also

The festivities reached a high note when dancehall recording artiste Jahshii took to the stage for an acoustic performance with a violinist, strung together by classical music and beautiful harmonies.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Caribbean News

Hennessy ‘transports’ loyalists, Tac Bar faves to Tulum

Lifestyle

Sip with Loop: Set the mood with a little ‘spark’ this Valentine’s Day

Jamaica News

Another big gun haul in St James

NewsAmericasNow.com