Heinz Wants To Buy A New Boat For Dominica Sailor Who Ate Ketchup To Survive At Sea – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The processed foods company Heinz has reached out on social media to locate a Dominica sailor who survived at sea primarily by consuming ketchup and spices mixed with water.

The company wants to help him buy a new boat.

“We need your help tracking down an amazing man with an amazing story,” Heinz, well-known for its ketchup, posted on social media.

“Heinz wants to celebrate his safe return home and help him buy a new boat… but we can’t seem to find him,” the company explained.

– Advertisement –

“We’re setting this message adrift into the sea of the internet because if anyone can help us find him, it’s you,” the social media post asserted.

Heinz wants to locate Elvis Francois, a man the company described as the brave sailor who survived on nothing but ketchup and spices while adrift at sea for 24 days.

Francois, 47, was repairing his boat near Dutch Saint Martin in December when waves carried his boat out to sea.

He told Colombian authorities who eventually rescued him after a plane spotted his sailboat with ‘help’ engraved into the hull, that he lacked the navigational knowledge to return to shore and spent 24 days at sea.

The Dominica national survived off a bottle of ketchup, garlic powder, and Maggi stock cubes, which he mixed with water.

“We’re also asking for any credible leads to contact Elvis so we can help cover a new boat equipped with full navigational technology to avoid another disaster in the future,” Heinz stated.

The company disclosed that it has already reached out to the Dominica government and the Colombian Navy to locate Elvis Francois.

Headline photo: Elvis Francois receives medical checkup after his rescue.

– Advertisement –