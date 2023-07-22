Heineken Saint Lucia Ltd. Appoints First Female Managing Director – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Leading local total beverage manufacturer Heineken Saint Lucia Ltd., is delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Holly Bostock to the position of Managing Director.

Holly has worked for HEINEKEN since 2010, and joins St Lucia from HEINEKEN Vietnam, where she served as the Corporate Affairs Director and member of the Management Team for the last three (3) years.

While in Vietnam, Holly was instrumental in helping raise HEINEKEN Vietnam’s reputation with its stakeholders and the general public, and the company has been consistently recognized as one of Vietnam’s Top three (3) most sustainable companies each year.

Along with her team, Holly also shaped optimal business climate conditions for the company, raised the bar on Brewing a Better Vietnam, and revamped the company’s communications, positioning HEINEKEN Vietnam as an attractive place to work. Holly developed a diverse and inclusive team who dared to make courageous moves and helped nurtured local talent.

– Advertisement –

Prior to Vietnam, Holly was the Corporate Affairs Director at HEINEKEN Myanmar for three years and part of a Management Team. This followed on from 5 years in Amsterdam, undertaking various Corporate Affairs roles across crisis management, International Brand PR, Leadership & Employee Communications.

Speaking in her appointment Holly shared “I am excited to join the Heineken Saint Lucia family and to build on the legacy that has been built over the last forty-eight (48) years. The people of this company have undoubtedly been at the core of its growth and transformation, and I look forward to the milestones we will continue to achieve together. It’s a pleasure to see how our brands are loved by people in St. Lucia, and how our company is such a part of the local community, growing together with St. Lucia economically, sustainably, and responsibly.”

Holly replaces Thibault Mesqui, who led the company as Managing Director from 2019- 2023.

SOURCE: Heineken Saint Lucia Ltd.

– Advertisement –