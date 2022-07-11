‘Heartbreaking!’ Pierre Reacts After Fatal Castries Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has described as ‘heartbreaking’, Friday night’s shooting death of Travis Lionel at Morne du Don, Castries.

“Again heartbreaking. Not the best situation for us to be in,” Pierre, responsible for National Security, told reporters on Monday.

“The police force has assured me that they are trying their best, but not to make excuses that seems to be a trend in the entire region – in the entire world,” the Castries East MP observed.

“There seems to be a trend. Something is happening where people seem to be not able to resolve their conflicts without violence,” Pierre stated.

He noted the need for a change in attitudes and for people to feel better about each other.

And the Saint Lucia Prime Minister spoke of dissent and outright lies being perpetuated in the country at this time.

Pierre called on people who do it to ‘please stop’ without going into details.

“We are living in a world where there is a global crisis. Do not instigate people to behave in ways that you know they should not behave – behave in ways that will not improve the situation. We can do literally nothing to change what is happening in Ukraine and Russia. No one can do anything,” he declared.

In addition, Pierre disclosed plans for a multi-stakeholder consultation to develop solutions.

“We are going to make an announcement next week to invite everybody – all the stakeholders the trade unions, civil society. Let’s come together and let’s talk about your solutions. I am going to invite the opposition – your solution to inflation that is worldwide, your solution to the supply chain problems. Your solution to the war in Ukraine,” he explained.

