Health Ministry, Police Warn Of Increased Risk Of Easter Drownings – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Health, Wellnesss, and Elderly Affairs and the Marine Police have warned citizens about the increased risk of drowning as people head to the Island’s beaches for recreation during the Easter season.

And the Marine Police have indicated that they have increased patrols to ensure that beach-goers are safe.

In a press release Sunday, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs urged people to exercise caution and pay special attention to children, especially those who cannot swim.

“They can wander away from groups and find themselves in pools, rivers, and the sea without the knowledge of their accompanying parents or guardians,” the release observed.

“So let us be vigilant and safe as we enjoy the Easter Season,” the Ministry advised, as it wished everyone a safe and happy Easter.

Two days ago, the St. Lucia Lifesaving Association also urged the people of Saint Lucia to exercise caution amidst Easter Weekend beach activities.

The association observed that there seem to be frequent drownings around the Easter Weekend over the years.

As a result, the association declared that every Saint Lucian needs to learn to behave responsibly in and around the water.

And to help reduce the risk of drownings, the Marine Police said it has stepped up monitoring beaches as of Friday and is working with others to help keep beach-goers safe.

“This is the first big opening since COVID-19,” an official told St Lucia Times, adding that the police want people to enjoy themselves responsibly, while staying safe.

