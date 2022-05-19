Health Ministry Appeals To Saint Lucians To Know Their Blood Pressure Status – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs has appealed to Saint Lucians to know their blood pressure status through regular documented checks, using the appropriate technique and validated monitors.

Minister Moses Jn Baptiste appealed on behalf of the ministry in a message Tuesday to mark World Hypertension Day.

“Controlled hypertension results in significantly fewer deaths, disabilities, and events such as heart attacks and strokes,” the Minister observed.

And Jn Baptiste disclosed that in Saint Lucia, an estimated 27% of adults have high blood pressure.

But he revealed that only a third of the people with high blood pressure, registered within the primary health care system, have their blood

pressure under control.

Jn Baptiste said given the serious implications of high blood pressure and the fact that it is the most common preventable cause of cardiovascular disease, Saint Lucia, in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), launched the HEARTS Initiative in the primary care

clinics.

He explained that HEARTS provides a comprehensive and strategic approach to improving awareness, accurate measurement, management, and control of high blood pressure.

According to the Minister, over the past two years, despite the challenges faced by the COVID-19 Pandemic, health and non-health staff and patients have received training that has helped improve the overall management of high blood pressure and improved the number of persons who are aware of their condition.

