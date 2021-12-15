Health Minister Appalled Over Wellness Centre Robbery Report

Health Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste says he is appalled and saddened by a robbery report at the Mental Wellness Centre that ‘directly impacted’ three staff members.

In a statement Wednesday, the Minister said he was aware that the police are investigating circumstances surrounding what he described as ‘that unfortunate incident’.

“Three of our staff have been directly impacted and I share with them and their families the deep concern of the government for their well-being at this time,” Jn Baptiste stated without going into details.

“We will do all that we must do to assist the law enforcement authorities in their investigations and I encourage all who can and all who have information to assist the law enforcement agencies,” he asserted.

“All of us in Saint Lucia must continue to work with each other and continue to work with our law enforcement agency to ensure that we curb this scourge of crime in this country,” Jn Baptiste said.

The Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC) said that it was aware of a reported robbery at the National Wellness Centre and sought the help of the police in investigating the incident, which occurred around 1:00 am on Wednesday.

Sources indicate that at least one female staff member sustained injures and two others were left traumatised when intruders, at least one of whom had a knife, descended on the centre and relieved them of valuables.

According to reports, there was also an attempt at sexual assault.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that they are investigating a report of an aggravated robbery at the institution.

