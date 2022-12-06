Health fair hosted by Ministry of Health deemed a success, December 2, 2022, Continue Reading →

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Health Fair hosted by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment on Thursday, December 1 in commemoration of World AIDS Day 2022, was deemed a success.

Social worker attached to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Rozel Solomon said they were pleased with the turn out yesterday as many Vincentians came to access the services offered at the Health Fair.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/HEALTH-FAIR-SUCCESS.mp3

The health fair was held at the site of the Old Treasury Building in Kingstown.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com