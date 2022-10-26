“He Was Scared Of Dying!” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The mother of a 44-year-old man, one of two males killed in a shooting incident in Ciceron, Castries, on Tuesday night, says her son was afraid to die.

Deborah Doseite spoke to reporters on Wednesday morning, hours after her son Simeon Cetoute and another man identified as Timothy Gilbert died in a hail of gunfire.

Two other men sustained gunshot injuries, and emergency responders from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) transported them to the OKEU Hospital.

Deborah Doseite said sometime after 7:00 pm on Tuesday, she received news that her son, Simeon Cetoute, had been killed in a drive-by shooting.

Deborah Doseite

– Advertisement –

“I did not go because I suffering with pressure. I did not want my pressure to go up,” Doseite explained.

“My son, I wouldn’t say he was an angel because everybody has their faults. But he was nice to everybody,” the mother told reporters.

She said she last saw the deceased on Tuesday morning when he assisted her in hanging out some clothing.

And Doseite called for an end to the gun violence plaguing Saint Lucia.

“Stop it because there is a judgement day, and God will come for them. God will deal with them,” the mother said regarding perpetrators of violent crime.

Headline photo: Simeon Cetoute – Deceased

– Advertisement –